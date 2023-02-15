This Wednesday, the actress Raquel Welch died at 82 due to a “brief illness”. The star, who rose to fame after her participation in the movie ‘A Million Years BC’, was an icon of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Many remember her only as a ‘sex symbol’, but Welch marked the industry with performances that made her name remain etched forever in the world of cinema.

It was a symbol of the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood. Joe Raquel Tejada, artistically known as Raquel Welch, died this Wednesday at the age of 82. Her manager assured that she passed away due to a brief illness.

Raquel Tejada was born in Chicago to an American mother and a Bolivian father, the family moved to San Diego when she was still a child. There, she took ballet and acting classes, and as a teenager she won beauty pageants. She also worked as a professional model.

Welch broke into the world of acting playing a prostitute in the Russell Rouse film ‘A house is not a home’ in 1964. But she really rose to fame in 1966 with the sci-fi film ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and the prehistoric adventure ‘A million years before Christ’, which catapulted her as a ‘sex symbol’ by appearing in a deerskin bathing suit.

She only had a few lines of dialogue in the film, but they were enough to make her a best-selling pin-up. The portrait of her in her swimsuit became hung on the walls of many people in the world. It was a point of no return for her and her career.

“It turned out that I was the lady in the loincloth of whom everyone said: ‘My God, what a great body’, an attention that I hoped would disappear overnight, but I was wrong,” he told the AP agency in 1981.

Between the late 60’s and early 70’s he had other leading and secondary roles in ‘The Three Musketeers’, ‘Bedazzled’, ‘Bandolero!’ or ‘100 Rifles’. And, furthermore, she changed an entire aesthetic trend in Hollywood and put brunette women on the map, leaving behind the stereotype of blonde women.

A hypersexualized actress

However, some feminist critics maintain that Welch was one of the hypersexualized women in Hollywood, whose merit many reduced to her physical appearance. Classic dynamics in the film industry that have caused mental health problems and self-image distortion in many superstars, from the iconic Marilyn Monroe to Pamela Anderson, more recently.

Actress Raquel Welch eats something while talking to journalists in Madrid, on August 9, 1973. She is in Spain to shoot a movie, ‘The Three Musketeers.’ ASSOCIATED PRESS

She herself admitted that, despite the fact that she did not regret her acting career, she had mixed feelings about it.

“I enjoy the fact that my ability to be sexy was celebrated. But it was limiting. The truth is that, since my appearance was somewhat exotic, they were never going to give me all the roles that I would have liked,” he told the agency. AP News.

Playboy crowned her “the most desirable woman of the ’70s,” despite the fact that she never appeared fully nude in the magazine. In 2013, she was ranked second on Men’s Health’s “Sexiest Women of All Time” list.

In 2010 he published his memoir about it, which he titled: ‘Raquel: Beyond the neckline’.

In addition to being an actress, Welch was a singer, dancer, and businesswoman. She had her own fitness program ‘Raquel’s Total Beauty and Fitness Program’ in the 1980s, and later, she launched a brand of wigs and hair extensions.

Despite many limiting her to the role of “hot girl”, Raquel surprised many in the industry with her performances. For her role in ‘The Three Musketeers’ (1974) she won a Golden Globe. Other of her most notable performances are the telefilm ‘Right to Die’ (1987), for which role she was again nominated for the Golden Globes; ‘Wild party’ with James Coco or in the musical ‘Woman of the Year’ on Broadway, when she replaced Lauren Bacall in 1981.

Now, along with his legacy in the world of cinema, he also leaves behind two children and has become a memory that will remain in the minds of an entire generation.

With Reuters and local media