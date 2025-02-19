Marc turned He taught him Raquel Sánchez Silva in Late Xoua photograph of when he presented the news on the news, where he did sports information. With a characteristic haircutwith which another person looked like.

“Wearing that hair was not simple, but I defended that the cutthe color, wear a shirt or a shirt, did not subtract credibility to the journalist“He said about his aesthetics then.

It was not an easy stage for the presenter. “The world of sport has evolved a lot, but when I did it, almost 30 years ago, it was not,” he said. “That you were a woman and you knew about football was not understood by all the people of the guild: journalists, managers, players … “.

“It was not easy to convince people that you could do it too,” he lamented. “I stopped doing sports information because I decided that, perhaps, it was not the time and that it was a lost battle“, revealed.

Currently, the journalist feels proud of how that world has evolved, where women are already taken as professionals: “Fortunately, That battle has ended up winning”