Video shows PSDB candidate for government of Pernambuco with propaganda; she remained neutral in the presidential race
The candidate for the government of Pernambuco, Rachel Lyra (PSDB), participated in a walk in Petrolina, this Saturday (22.Oct.2022), with the president’s sticker Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fixed on the right shoulder (see image below). The campaign communication says that the advertisement was placed by a supporter, without Lyra noticing.
In video captured by Journal of Commercethe toucan appears speaking with Bolsonaro’s sticker.
To Power 360, Lyra’s communication sent videos that show the moment when a supporter puts a sticker on the candidate. However, it is not possible to see the advertisement.
In the 1st round of the presidential elections, Pernambuco gave 65.3% of valid votes for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT supports Lyra’s opponent, Marília Arraes (Solidariedade).
Lyra has remained neutral in the 2nd round of presidential elections. She did not announce support for Lula or Bolsonaro.
This Saturday (Oct 22), supporters of President Bolsonaro participated in Lyra’s walk in Petrolina. It is possible to see voters with Bolsonarista campaign flags and caps.
The toucan was with former mayor of Petrolina Miguel Coelho (PSB) and senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB). The 2 decided to support Bolsonaro in the 2nd round.
