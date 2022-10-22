Video shows PSDB candidate for government of Pernambuco with propaganda; she remained neutral in the presidential race

The candidate for the government of Pernambuco, Rachel Lyra (PSDB), participated in a walk in Petrolina, this Saturday (22.Oct.2022), with the president’s sticker Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fixed on the right shoulder (see image below). The campaign communication says that the advertisement was placed by a supporter, without Lyra noticing.

In video captured by Journal of Commercethe toucan appears speaking with Bolsonaro’s sticker.



Reproduction/Jornal do Commercio Raquel Lyra campaigns in Petrolina (PE) with a sticker of President Jair Bolsonaro attached to her arm

To Power 360, Lyra’s communication sent videos that show the moment when a supporter puts a sticker on the candidate. However, it is not possible to see the advertisement.



Communication/Raquel Lyra A supporter puts a sticker on Raquel Lyra (PSDB), in an act in the hinterland of Pernambuco

In the 1st round of the presidential elections, Pernambuco gave 65.3% of valid votes for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT supports Lyra’s opponent, Marília Arraes (Solidariedade).

Lyra has remained neutral in the 2nd round of presidential elections. She did not announce support for Lula or Bolsonaro.

This Saturday (Oct 22), supporters of President Bolsonaro participated in Lyra’s walk in Petrolina. It is possible to see voters with Bolsonarista campaign flags and caps.



Miguel Couto/22.Oct.2022 Bolsonaro supporters participate in Raquel Lyra’s act in Petrolina (PE)

The toucan was with former mayor of Petrolina Miguel Coelho (PSB) and senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB). The 2 decided to support Bolsonaro in the 2nd round.