The governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), has been approached by 2 parties interested in joining it: the PSD, of Gilberto Kassaband Podemos, of Renata Abreu.

Lyra is frustrated with the PSDB and the direction of the party, which had the worst results in its history in the 2022 elections. However, there is still no decision on leaving or when it could eventually happen.

For now, the governor is talking to expand her support base in the state.

It has increased the number of parties with positions in the 1st level of the state government. The most recent entry was from Cacau de Paula, daughter of the fisheries minister, Andrew de Paula (PSD), as Secretary of Culture.

At the time, the minister stated that it would be a “honor” have Raquel in the PSD. He defined the governor as “competent, honorable, courageous and experienced”.

GOVERNORS OF THE NORTHEAST

Of the 9 governors of the Northeast, Raquel Lyra is the only one who is not from a party that is part of the base of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The region is an electoral stronghold for the PT member.

The PSDB, the party to which it is affiliated, seeks to launch itself as a 3rd way, distancing itself from both Lula and the former president Jair Bolsonaroo (PL). The acronym held, on August 24, in Brasília, an event to discuss the paths towards its renewal. Lyra did not participate in the seminar due to, according to her, a scheduling conflict, but she recorded a video that was shown during the convention.

The PSD commands 3 ministries: Fisheries and Aquaculture (André de Paula); Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Carlos Fávaro); and Mines and Energy (Alexandre Silveira). There is also a governor in the Northeast, Fábio Mitidierifrom Sergipe.