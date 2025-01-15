Rachel Guerreroactress known for playing Esther in Alpha Maleswent with his teammates, Raúl Tejón and Gorka Otxoa to the Late Xou of Marc Giro the same day that the program made its jump to La 1.

There, the presenter asked them if they had had some quote that reminded you of the plots of the series. “I have a few,” Raquel responded, laughing. “I was in love with one of those intellectuals“, he took advantage of the fact that they had talked about sapiosexuality.

“I was in my twenties and I worked in a bar in Madrid,” he introduced the story. “I was smoking a cigarette at the door of the bar and I saw the boy appear with a bouquet of flowers“he recalled.

The actress was very happy to see the detail, of which she assumed she was the recipient. “To the boy His face changed as he got closer.“, the woman said. “When she arrived she told me that she had met some friends there, and I told her that was where I worked,” she added.

However, when she entered the bar again, she realized that the flowers were not for her. “He had given the bouquet to another girl“, he revealed. The companions hugged the actress while they regretted what happened with a ‘nooo’ in unison.