Raquel Carrera (19 years old and 1.88 meters) has made history in Spanish basketball. The pivot was selected by Atlanta Dreams in the 15th position (second round): it is the best position ever for a player from our country. Leti Romero and Astou Ndour were the top with number 16.

She was not the only Spanish lucky: Aina Ayusa (20 years and 1.75 meters) was the great surprise of the night when she was selected in the pick 34 by Los Angeles Sparks. The Catalan base of Casademont Zaragoza was below the radar. This season, he has averaged 3.9 points and 1.9 assists for a 3.8 PIR. Blanca Millán had no luck and was left out of the 36 chosen.

The Galician and the Catalan become the ninth and the tenth Spanish to be drafted by a North American franchise. Maite Cazorla, Ángela Salvadores and María Conde were the last before her, in 2019. Previously to these three, the aforementioned Romero and Ndour. Nuría Martínez and Alba Torrens were the pioneers together with Amaya Valdemor, the first to be drafted in 1998. In total, 15th Spanish players debuted in the WNBA.

The premiere of Carrera, however, can be complicated by dates: if Valencia reaches the third game of the final of the Women’s League, Endesa would close the season on May 6, eight days before starting a regular phase that would last until on September 19, with a break between July 15 and August 11 for the Olympic Games (the women’s tournament is played from July 25 to August 8). But before the Asian event, the Eurobasket plays: from July 17 to 27, in the middle of the WNBA.

This selection is another chapter in the sweet and meteoric career of Raquel, who already last Sunday, April 11, touched with both hands the glory in Hungary. With a cold blood unfit for a girl of her age, gave the first title in its history to Valencia from the personal, with two free throws with one tenth remaining to finish the Eurocup final against the Italian Reyer Venice. They entered clean. There was no shadow of a doubt in her or the ball. “I launched them with more enthusiasm than pressure,” he confessed in an interview with Levante EMV. The Galician had already made her mark in the semifinals: 22 points and 8 rebounds.

Considering what has been seen, nothing can surprise when it comes to Carrera, which has matured by leaps and bounds. At the age of 13 he left his native Ourense to embark on the Celta Zorka project, where other greats of national basketball such as Alba Torrens, Laura Nicholls, Tamara Abalde and María Araújo gave their first pots. In Vigo, he was close to achieving promotion at the age of 16… but he ran into the great Valencian project of which he is now a part. In that final she already showed what would come next (and also put fear in the hosts’ bodies) with 11 points and 7 rebounds in 37 minutes of play.

From Galicia to Valencia with a previous step in the Basque Country. The taronjas signed her in the summer of 2019 for five seasons, until 2024, to cede her to Araski last year, the incomplete one due to the pandemic: there she was awarded as the Player with the Greatest Projection of the Endesa Women’s League. “It is a club that only wants to grow. It is a very ambitious project in which I think I can grow … and also achieve a title, ”said the AS Promesas 2020 Award in December. And he has already achieved it, his first trophy as a Valencian player after remaining at the gates in the Copa de la Reina. One more award after gold and silver with the National Team in the U16 and U18 European Championships. Add up and go on. Unstoppable.

Charli Collier, number 1

Number 1 went to Charli Collier. The four–five from Texas was chosen by Dallas Wings. Also number 2, Awak Kuier: of South Sudanese origin, she was born in Egypt and grew up in Finland, where she took her first steps in basketball. This season he has played in Italy, in the Virtus Eirene Raguse. On the 3rd, in the hands of Atlanta Dreams, he landed at Aari McDonald (pronounced AIR-e, as he remembers), partner of Helena Pueyo and Marta García in Arizona, current NCAA runner-up.