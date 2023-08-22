The open processes between the three countries that make up the North American free trade agreement, the TMEC, have multi-million dollar implications, but they have been stalled or, in some cases, ignored. The consultations that the United States opened to argue that Mexico violates the agreement on energy matters have not advanced and, more recently, the White House took its dispute over the ban on transgenic corn to a panel of controversies. “Nothing happens,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on the subject.

Perhaps this is why the Secretary of the Economy, Raquel Buenrostro, is calm when she talks about the TMEC. Mexico will demonstrate that the prohibition of this crop has no commercial implications, ensures the dependency. Meanwhile, there is good news for the country, which “has the upper hand” in the global fight to receive investment by nearshoringsays the official in an interview with EL PAÍS.

Ask: Several TMEC processes have accumulated that have not been complied with. In the case of Mexico, the country won the ruling against the United States on the issue of rules of origin since January. Has Mexico pressured the US to comply?

Answer: When the ruling is already in place, coordination between the three countries follows to put together a protocol on how the resolution is going to be applied. The truth is, the application of the resolution is very simple because to calculate the regional content, there is a formula. There is not much to discuss. We have had meetings to put together the protocol and at this time we are not in a hurry because the regional content, especially in the automotive part, is well above the established limits.

P. Is there no frustration on the part of businessmen?

R.. No, this is not in a hurry because no one is near the limit range. In fact, with the issue of relocation, the regional content in the automotive sector is being strengthened.

P. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of the year was mostly investment from the profits of companies already in the country. This tells us that the flows due to the relocation of companies, the so-called nearshoring, not arrived. When do you expect it to arrive?

R.. The announcements that are being made add up to 68,000 million dollars. The disbursement comes as the projects progress. What we are seeing is that we are in the era where all the large companies, the global ones, are passing their investment projects through their corporations, because there is a fight between the different companies, in different countries, at a global level, Who attracts more investment? They are telling us that Mexico has the great advantage and that is why the announcements of 68,000 million dollars. As soon as the work begins, we will see the financial flow.

P. When will these 68,000 million arrive in Mexico?

R.. They are announcements of complete projects and the projects range from one year to three years. Also, because it is a trade war, the announcements are under-advertised. The FDI and the projects that register in the Secretariat are also under-registered, according to the companies themselves. For every three pesos they plan to invest, they only disclose one.

P. Does this mean that the next Administration will receive the benefits of the relocation?

R.. We are already seeing a part now and what we are going to start to see is the development of private infrastructure. As of today, all the industrial parks are exhausted. People who work in industrial parks are looking for land to develop more parks. We believe that this year will be to obtain land and permits for the infrastructure to begin next year. Even those of the Interoceanic Corridor and throughout the year 2024 we are going to see more concrete investments in very advanced projects.

Secretary Raquel Buenrostro and Katherine Tai, US Trade Representative, after a meeting on July 6. Courtesy

P. The Ministry of Economy imposed tariffs on countries with which it does not have a trade agreement in some industries. How were the industries chosen?

R.. First, we received many SMEs and MSMEs that were suffering from unfair trade and were going bankrupt, because if they want to promote a lawsuit antidumping, the fee for any office is a minimum of 7 million pesos and they cannot afford it. We did an investigation to identify tariff fractions where, due to the import amounts and the value of the merchandise, we could infer that there was some act of unfair trade, undervaluation or dumping. Later, we did an analysis to understand where the problem was and we found 2,000 tariff items. Of these, we filter those that have to do with food, with basic supplies, with health supplies or that were something that Mexico did not produce, because it makes no sense to make something more expensive that we do not produce. Then we sat down with the cameras and there were 400 fractions left. We do not seek to be protectionist. Just avoid unfair trade. And we saw this as a first approximation, because the investigations of antidumping they take a long time and the tariff fractions are an expedited measure that could give a very quick result. In addition, we signed commitment agreements where the companies promised that there would be no inflationary effects.

P. One of the countries most affected by these tariffs will be South Korea, a country with which Mexico was in discussion to sign a trade agreement.

R. South Korea raised its hand to enter TIPAT [Tratado Integral y Progresista de Asociación Transpacífico]. For that to happen, all member countries have to agree. Whoever knocks on the door first is the one who has the right to be analyzed first and we have just finished with the United Kingdom. There are several countries in line, including Korea.

Q. The strength of the Mexican peso has affected tourism, oil revenues, exports and family remittances. Do you think that something should be done to protect those most affected by this phenomenon?

R. We are letting external factors and the market balance matters. We have suggested that this is the best time for companies to invest in expanding their capabilities. Those who buy their tools or equipment abroad to expand your production plant, this moment when the Mexican peso is worth more is the best. I think many companies have assimilated it well.

Q. Let’s talk about the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor project. How many contracts have private companies signed to settle in the development poles that the Secretariat is promoting?

R. The procedure is an auction. There are ten poles that are going to be auctioned, all of them are located between Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz and Salina Cruz, Oaxaca. The first auction includes five poles and began on June 20. There were 100 interested companies, of those 65 concluded the registration of participation and as of Monday [14 de agosto] there were 12 companies that paid participation rights. Each company is bidding more or less for three poles. We are talking about six companies for each pole. There are another five to go and we are going to start making the announcements soon. We are going to be bidding as long as we integrate a file for each pole and that file consists of having the authorizations already advanced and all the pre-feasibility studies for water, electricity, connectivity, environmental permits, all the necessary permits. to make construction and development as agile as possible.

Q. Haven’t the other five poles been auctioned because there are complaints from indigenous groups in the area who don’t want the project?

R. Of the five poles that are missing, we have two poles with an issue to be resolved. In one of them, a person accredited himself as a person from the place and filed a complaint because he does not want polo. This is being addressed because we believe that his complaint has no merit because the property has already been acquired by the Government. We are already days away from solving. The other one only needed a procedure before the Agrarian Registry for the type of land, which would be ready as soon as it was finished, and with that we have the 10 poles already prepared for the auction.

Q. How does the Government plan to guarantee that the Corridor will continue in the new Administration that will arrive next year?

R. The process concludes this year in December 2023. At that time all the decisions are made, the pole is assigned to the winner and the companies can start construction and investment. In other words, since all the legal documentation concludes in 2023, we do not believe there is any problem.

