The walk is named Rauhankävely and it celebrates the walking group's 10th anniversary.

Rarely it reminds me to go for a walk from the capital region to Varsinais-Suomi. However, the walking group Kävelypässit, made up of senior citizens, was enthusiastic about the idea. They plan to walk from Helsinki to Raisio in parts during this spring.

Last Monday, a herd of ten walking sheep started their work from Helsinki and walked all the way to Leppävaara in Espoo. From there they cheered back by train. Next Monday's walk starts in Leppävaara.

They continue their journey in short bursts until they reach Raisio in mid-June.

Rag celebrates Kävelypässien's 10 years from heaven. Group leader Antti Honkonen got the idea to call the walk the Peace Walk.

The idea came from the fact that the wariness of the world has worried him recently. He himself was born during the Second World War and his father turned Suomi submachine guns during the war.

“This experience has been so creepy. There were better decades in between,” he says, referring to Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and the war in Gaza.

For him, walking helps the cause of peace because it brings it visibility.

When the walk to Raisio started on Monday, February 26, peace activists Ilkka and May Day Taipale sent a group on their way from Pasila Peace Station. At the same time, they gave a short speech.

Honkonen according to The Walking Rams meet regularly to mark the walk. Walking to Raisio is not even their wildest job. The group has previously hiked from Helsinki to, for example, Pori, Vuokatti and Kalajoki.

You can talk to other people on the streets and roads. Honkonen says at Rauhankävely that he confuses people by asking for the walking route to Turku.

The funnest thing for him has been when he meets kindergarten groups. Small children would really like to go on the Walking Rams trip.

“Muksu has accepted that next time,” Honkonen laughs.

When the group has reached Raisio, they plan to make a familiarization trip to the island of Seili.