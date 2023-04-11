The Canadians receive the Chicago Bulls of the great and feared ex DeRozan, the Louisiana team awaits the visit of OKC
The NBA post season is underway: the Toronto Raptors face the Chicago Bulls (at 1pm on April 13th, Italian time), the New Orleans Pelicans challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder (at 3.30am on April 13th, Italian time).
Toronto Raptors (9) – Chicago Bulls (10)
41-41 the season record of the Raptors
40-42 for the Bulls
The quintets
Toronto: VanVleet, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam, Poeltl.
Chicago: Beverley, Caruso, LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic.
The challenge
Two teams that have disappointed in this championship, compared to the expectations of the offseason, face each other for the “play-in” challenge of in or out. The winner will ask the loser in Miami-Atlanta for a pass to the main draw, the loser will go on vacation. It could therefore be the last game on the Raptors bench for coach Nurse whose adventure in Canada, also topped by the title in 2019, should come to an end at the end of the season. The Raptors’ inches will annoy the Chicago frontline a lot, but Toronto will have to be able to muzzle the beloved ex DeRozan, who still has many fans in Canada. The Bulls, who had to make up for the absence of the unfortunate Ball throughout the season, found a good chemistry with the arrival of Beverly post buyout but under the basket they are destined to pay the price against the physicality of the Canadian team. 2-1 the calculation of the challenges in the regular season.
The prediction
The bookmakers give favorites to hosts by five points, on paper the prediction is all on the side of the Raptors, despite a good offensive evening by the DeRozan-LaVine couple could certainly upset the plans of Coach Nurse’s troop. Advantage Toronto anyway.
New Orleans Pelicans (9) – Oklahoma City Thunder (10)
Regular season records
42-40 for the Pelicans
40-42 for the Thunder
The quintets
New Orleans: McCollum, Murphy III, Ingram, Jones, Valanciunas.
Oklahoma City: Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey, Dort, Jal. Williams, Jay Williams.
The challenge
The Pelicans arrive at the play-in challenge with many regrets for a season that should have given much more satisfaction to the Louisiana team. Before Zion’s injury Nola seemed to be aiming for one of the first four places in the West, then things changed radically and the Pelicans closed the regular season in the worst way with a defeat in Minneapolis, in a match in which the T- Wolves, everything happened but Ingram and his teammates weren’t able to take advantage of it. Now comes the match against the tough Thunder, a team that deserves thunderous applause for an absolutely amazing regular season. All insiders in front of OKC as a clear candidate for tanking, instead the Thunder not only got to fight for access to the main draw, but they did it also playing with great pride and determination. Dort, who will be tasked with slowing down Ingram, has grown tremendously to become one of the best defenders in the league, rookie Jalen Williams has produced an excellent season and Gilgeous-Alexander, who will likely finish fifth in the MVP standings, has did space things, closing with 33.5 points on average. 3-1 in the regular season for the Pelicans.
The prediction
The Pelicans are definitely favourites, and the bookmakers agree (five points difference according to Vegas) but OKC has been the “underdog” all season and has proven to be a team to be taken with a grain of salt. A balanced match is expected that will be decided in the final.
