The NBA post season is underway: the Toronto Raptors face the Chicago Bulls (at 1pm on April 13th, Italian time), the New Orleans Pelicans challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder (at 3.30am on April 13th, Italian time).

The challenge

Two teams that have disappointed in this championship, compared to the expectations of the offseason, face each other for the “play-in” challenge of in or out. The winner will ask the loser in Miami-Atlanta for a pass to the main draw, the loser will go on vacation. It could therefore be the last game on the Raptors bench for coach Nurse whose adventure in Canada, also topped by the title in 2019, should come to an end at the end of the season. The Raptors’ inches will annoy the Chicago frontline a lot, but Toronto will have to be able to muzzle the beloved ex DeRozan, who still has many fans in Canada. The Bulls, who had to make up for the absence of the unfortunate Ball throughout the season, found a good chemistry with the arrival of Beverly post buyout but under the basket they are destined to pay the price against the physicality of the Canadian team. 2-1 the calculation of the challenges in the regular season.

The prediction

The bookmakers give favorites to hosts by five points, on paper the prediction is all on the side of the Raptors, despite a good offensive evening by the DeRozan-LaVine couple could certainly upset the plans of Coach Nurse’s troop. Advantage Toronto anyway.

New Orleans Pelicans (9) – Oklahoma City Thunder (10)