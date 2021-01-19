The Mavericks they are going through many hardships and Raptors, whose start to the season is disappointing, have taken advantage of it. Opportunities like this should not be missed. The Texan team has little more to do than resign itself to what it has: a spectacular Doncic that must assume too much prominence, a Porzingis that he still has is getting into rhythm and, above all, a low rotation in which the coronavirus has taken a toll. They recovered Hardaway, another leg on which to lean for easy points, compared to the previous game, but Kleber, Richardson, Powell and Finney-Smith, four very important players, are still out. For Rick carlisle, the coach, is being “a killer week”.

In Tampa Bay the Mavericks they faced the Canadians Raptors, someone else’s house also because of the pandemic. And the locals played until they saw the opportunity to land the blow and win the game. Without much suffering and leaving his rival in improper numbers. Dallas, a team that marveled last year for its offensive ability, narrowly surpassed 90 points. Although Carlisle emphasizes that the defensive effort is what they have to work on considering their circumstances, few players to play and little general experience for the moments of important decisions. The narrator of the franchise’s official radio, Chuck cooperstein, rate the course of these days as “the first real crisis of the season”.

Pacing was one of Dallas’ biggest problems. Because, indeed, the problem here was containment. They weren’t able to stop him, only to adapt to him and ride until they fell off their horse. Toronto counted on that and they did see it in the second half, where they took the game forward. The attacks, not only at the beginning but during a good part of the day, were in brilliant transitions or already in static but without rushing the possession clock. It is not the style of Nick Nurse, but in knowing how to see the occasion there is also virtue.

Doncic was still with the reconcome of the previous game, a day before, in which he made 30 points in the first and then fell apart. He played a good game, but he publicly flagellated himself saying he had been too selfish. With that in mind he played against the Raptors and went more unnoticed, something that does not come close to the Mavericks with what they have on top. The Slovenian, with 0/3 in triples and only 11 attempted shots, preferred to give more prominence to other teammates, but the strategy made waters.