The imminent advance of relations between Colombia and Venezuela they begin to reconfigure the political scenario for the opposition in Caracas, which had President Iván Duque as its main ally.

Until now Juan Guaidó, recognized by the United States as interim president of Venezuela, has been cautious with the arrival of Gustavo Petro. This Friday he will offer a press conference in which it is expected to establish a position on recent events, including the appointment of ambassadors between both capitals.

In Bogotá, there was a kind of embassy with representatives of Guaidó, who in conversation with EL TIEMPO, said that they would continue to help the migrants, although from another front, so they hoped that Gustavo Petro would receive them to raise concerns.

Colombia was a fundamental ally for the Venezuelan opposition, which is now in trouble by losing an important articulator of what they have called “the democratic struggle.” In addition, the corruption scandals with the Colombian-Venezuelan company, Monómeros, managed by representatives of Guaidó, make it closer to being returned to the government of Nicolás Maduro.

The ruling party has taken advantage of the rapprochement with Bogotá to request the extradition of Julio Borges, who until a year ago served as Guaidó’s foreign minister operating from Colombia. The Venezuelan justice qualifies Borges as the intellectual author of the frustrated assassination against Nicolás Maduro, on August 4, 2018.

