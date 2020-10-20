Japan and Vietnam want to cooperate surprisingly militarily. They are united by their skepticism towards the world power China.

The prerequisites for a Japanese-Vietnamese alliance are, to put it mildly, quite complicated: For example, there is Tokyo’s past as a colonial power, which to this day predominantly evokes dark memories in the entire region. But even today the two states represent different ideologies: on the one hand, Vietnam, ruled by the Communist Party, on the other, a right-wing conservative Japan.

It is therefore all the more remarkable that Japan’s new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga initiated an agreement with the host country on his first trip abroad in Hanoi, according to which Vietnam is to be equipped with military equipment and technological knowledge. Suga spoke of a “big step in the area of ​​security for both countries”.

Because of course Tokyo and Hanoi are united by their skepticism towards the world power China, which has long been expressed in increasing military power and international influence. Both Japan and Vietnam – like almost every nation in the entire region – are arguing with China over territorial claims, especially in the South China Sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Suga held back with harsh rhetoric during his trip abroad. He only spoke of the fact that it was important for all the countries concerned “not to rely on violence or threats, but to work towards a peaceful solution on the basis of international law”. His defense minister in Tokyo, however, announced joint military exercises with the US and Australian navies around the South China Sea.

Such fraternities are naturally a thorn in the side of China’s President Xi Jinping. So far, however, there has been no strong reaction from Beijing. No wonder, because the People’s Republic is already grappling with a never-ending list of conflicts – starting with the trade war with the USA, the border dispute with India or the international excitement about the exercise of power in Hong Kong.