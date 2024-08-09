Home policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Moscow wants to mediate between Turkey and Syria in order to achieve a normalization of relations. An agreement could be at the expense of the Kurds.

Moscow – The Turkish president has long wanted a new beginning in relations with Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. “I asked Mr. Assad two weeks ago to either come to my country or hold a meeting in a third country. I have instructed my foreign minister to deal with this matter. Let us stop the bitterness,” said the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit from 9 to 11 July in Washington.

Rapprochement between Türkiye and Syria? Russia wants trilateral talks

According to Turkish media reports citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Moscow wants to help the two countries end their ice age and come closer together again. “We are in favor of the process of improving relations between the two countries on the basis of mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the Turkish newspaper quoted Birgun Bogdanov.

“We are ready to organize a meeting in Moscow in a trilateral format, including officials from Damascus and Ankara.”

Benefits for Türkiye, Syria and Russia

A rapprochement between the two states would be beneficial for all three states, says Moscow political scientist Dr. Kerim Has in an interview with FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. “One Rapprochement between Erdogan and Assad would also have advantages for Syria and RussiaSyria’s economy is practically at its end. Normalization with Turkey would primarily boost the economy. In addition, the Türkiye the biggest supporter of jihadists in Syriawith whom Assad’s troops have been waging a fierce war for years. Turkey would therefore have to end its support for Syrian jihadists, which is very important for the Assad regime.”

Erdogan previously called al-Assad a murderer

Erdogan had repeatedly publicly criticized al-Assad in the past. “You lack dignity. You are not even able to treat your own citizens with human dignity,” Erdogan said at a parliamentary group meeting in February 2020. The Turkish president had repeatedly publicly referred to al-Assad as a “murderer.” At the beginning of the civil war, Erdogan had promised to pray in the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

Also for Russia a rapprochement would have advantages. “For Russia, a normalization of relations between the two states would also be positive. Above all, it would take a huge burden off. Syria is an ally of Russia. Moscow has its own troops in the country that support government soldiers in the fight against the jihadists. Moscow would then no longer have to be so active in Syria.”

The country has been at war with Ukraine for over two years and there is no end in sight. After heavy Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s border region of Kursk, the Defense Ministry in Moscow has confirmed reports of ongoing fighting there. A relocation of Russian soldiers from Syria, even if only partially, would relieve the pressure on Moscow.

Rapprochement between Türkiye and Syria poses danger for Kurds

However, a rapprochement between al-Assad and Erdogan could be at the expense of the Kurds in Syria. The Syrian ruler is also signaling a rapprochement with Ankara. “In order to signal to Erdogan that he can and wants to ally himself with Turkey against the Kurds and other democratic forces in Syria, Assad has been sending increasing numbers of signals to Turkey in recent days. Near Deir ez Zor on the Lower Euphrates in eastern Syria, Assad’s militias, which are also supported by Islamist-Shiite militias, are attacking the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). There were many deaths and injuries, including among the civilian population,” said Dr. Kamal Sido, Middle East expert for the Society for Threatened Peoples (STP), in an interview with our editorial team.

Erdogan had repeatedly warned of a Kurdish state on his border and has its air force regularly bomb northeast Syria.

Expert fears worsening humanitarian situation

Sido criticizes the German government. “The German government and other NATO governments that have interfered in Syria without having a concrete and realistic concept for a post-Assad Syria must accept the accusation that they are partly responsible for the Syrian tragedy with millions of refugees, displaced persons, hundreds of thousands of dead and injured.” Sido fears that cooperation between the two rulers could worsen the humanitarian situation in the country even 13 years after the start of the uprising in Syria. (erpe)