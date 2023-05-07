Orlando Silva defended the creation of an autonomous regulatory entity, but said that the Chamber rejects

The rapporteur of the Bill of fake news (2,630 of 2020), congressperson Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), said this Saturday (May 6, 2023) to be “kind” to the idea of ​​removing the sections that deal with streaming services and remuneration to journalism companies from the proposal that intends to regulate digital platforms.

“There are those who argue that you can separate streaming, separate remuneration from journalistic content and vote together. I’m sympathetic to the idea. I think it’s good“, said Silva. The declaration was made during the festival 3i, in Rio de Janeiro. The deputy participated in the debate on the regulation of platforms.

Silva stated that the “war” established around the platform regulation project has a peculiar characteristic in Brazil that he would call “Bolsonarism”.

“In Brazil, the war we established around this project, which has many traces of legislation passed in other countries and which faced the resistance of these big techs, faces in other countries, takes on a distinct contour in the tropics, which is the contest, the alliance , the partnership of big techs with a political phenomenon that we have here, with its own breath, which I would call Bolsonarism”he declared.

At the beginning of the week, the vote on the bill was postponed at the request of the deputy. According to Silva, there is a need to “Produce the best possible text”. stated that, “as rapporteur”I would like the project to unify the plenary of the Chamber.

Before announcing the postponement, the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), asked leaders to express themselves about changing the voting date. The PL defended keeping the text on the agenda, but most deputies on the bench agreed to postpone it.

Lira then decided not to set the date for the new vote. “I will not set the date today”he said.

In addition to more time, the Power360 found that Orlando’s request was made due to lack of security in relation to the number of supporters to approve the proposal. Upon arriving at the Chamber on Tuesday, Lira stated that the text would only be guided if it had votes enough to pass.

Orlando had already made several changes to the text to meet the demands of the deputies. Among the changes, withdrew the idea of ​​creating a supervisory entity for digital platforms. The exclusion of the passage, according to the rapporteur, was an alternative to ensure greater support among congressmen.

Despite this modification, the deputy defended, at Festival 3i, the creation of an autonomous entity to supervise digital platforms.

“I defend this autonomous entity, but this autonomous entity does not pass the Chamber of Deputies”Orlando said.

The rapporteur, however, pondered that in an eventual vote on the project, Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) is the most acceptable alternative to exercise the role of regulator.

big techs mobilized

Google and Meta –parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp–, spoke out again on April 29 against measures established in the project, such as the remuneration of professional journalism companies. According to the companies, the approval of the text could encourage disinformation, instead of combating it.

In recent days, the project has been the target of a strong campaign by digital platforms contrary to the bill and supported by opposition congressmen and members of religious groups.

On May 1, Google included a link to the text “The fake news PL can increase confusion about what is true or false in Brazil” on the main page of the search engine.

The federal government has determined that the platform will have to notify that the announcement in your home page it’s an advertisement. The precautionary measure was applied by the Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat). In response, Google removed the text display.

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined, under penalty of a fine, that Google, Meta, Spotify and the Brasil Paralelo channel remove from the air the text with attacks on the PL of the fake news powered by Google.

