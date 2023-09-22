Electoral Court analyzes embargoes filed by the former president against the decision that made him ineligible for 8 years

The electoral inspector general, minister Benedito Gonçalves, voted this Friday (September 22, 2023) to reject the appeal presented by the former president’s defense Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) which made him ineligible for 8 years.

The Electoral Court will judge the appeal starting this Friday in a virtual plenary session, a modality in which ministers cast their votes on an online platform and there is no discussion. The analysis should end September 28th.

The appeal presented by Bolsonaro’s defense does not address the merits of the action and has no power to reverse the Electoral Court’s decision. Motions for clarification only allow lawyers to challenge any contradiction or omission in the trial.

Only after analyzing the appeal can the defense challenge the merits of the TSE’s decision. However, a possible challenge would be analyzed at this time by the same ministers who voted for the former president’s ineligibility. Bolsonaro was convicted by 5 votes to 2.

The former head of the Executive was convicted of abuse of political power and misuse of the media for a meeting held with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022, when he still held the Presidency. On the occasion, Bolsonaro criticized the Brazilian electoral system, electronic voting machines and the actions of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and the TSE.

The action that led to the trial was filed by the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) in August 2022, 1 month after the meeting between the then president and ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. The party called for the former president’s ineligibility and the revocation of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not happen, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the trial takes place after the election. Furthermore, the party calls for the deletion of videos of content published by Brazil Agency —which has already been done.