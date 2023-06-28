Benedito Gonçalves acknowledged abuse of political power and misuse of the media at the former president’s meeting with ambassadors in July 2022

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, rapporteur of the action in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) against Jair Bolsonaro (PL), voted this Tuesday (27.jun.2023) for the ineligibility of the former president for abuse of political power and misuse of the media.

The trial was suspended at 10:11 pm and will be resumed with the vote of the other justices next Thursday (29.jun.2023). In your vote, Gonçalves determined that Bolsonaro would be prevented from running for the next 8 years, counting from the 2022 election.

“I partially uphold the request, to convict the first investigated, Jair Messias Bolsonaro, for the practice of abuse of political power and misuse of media in the 2022 Elections and, due to his direct and personal responsibility for the unlawful conduct practiced in benefit of his candidacy for re-election to the position of President of the Republic, declare his ineligibility for 8 years following the 2022 election”, says part of the vote. Here’s the full (3 MB).

The minister denied the request of the PDT (Democratic Labor Party) for the impeachment of the ticket due to the fact that Bolsonaro was not elected in the election. The rapporteur did not declare the ineligibility of General Braga Netto (PL), candidate for vice president on the ticket.

The rapporteur defended that the vote be forwarded to the TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) and to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to determine whether there are investigations against the former president in addition to the Electoral Justice.

In the next session, scheduled for Thursday (June 29), justices Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares, vice-president of the TSE, minister Cármen Lúcia, minister Nunes Marques and, for last, the President of the Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. There is the possibility that a magistrate may ask for a review (more time for analysis) in the process. This could postpone the trial by up to 30 days.

“Dangerous flirting with scamming”

During the reading of his vote, Benedito highlighted that the content of the ex-president’s speeches during the meeting with ambassadors was a “dangerous flirtation with coupism”. The phrase used several times by Bolsonaro about being “within the 4 lines” was also addressed in several passages by the rapporteur.

According to the minister, if Bolsonaro had to reaffirm his “within the 4 lines”maybe at some point he would be forced to leave them to “upholding a certain notion of democracy that the nation would yearn for”.

“The use of the expression ‘4 lines of the Constitution’ by the former president during his term was notorious. The ‘4 lines’ were not spelled out. But they were associated with their own actions. It was also suggested that whoever was ‘outside’ these four lines would be brought ‘inside’ by him. The mention is not casual, as the entire speech is guided to point out alleged deviations in the performance of the Electoral Justice. In addition, the temporal condition, ‘until the moment’, leaves in the air whether the agent’s behavior could be changed, and under what conditions”says the rapporteur.

When analyzing Bolsonaro’s statements at the meeting, the rapporteur stated that the former president used “conspiracy and victimism” when saying that the elections that would take place would be rigged. Gonçalves also declared that the speeches of the former Chief Executive during the event led to the discredit of the TSE before the international community.

“The content communicated to embassies and ambassadors had no aptitude to dispel obscure points, but rather to raise a state of collective paranoia“, said the minister in his vote.

Gonçalves says that the environment created by Bolsonaro at the meeting contributed to creating a “cognitive short circuit”. He also denied that the former president sought an environment of dialogue, as is sustained in his defense.

"Each time he exploited the credentials of the Presidency of the Republic to contest the competence and reliability of the TSE through attacks on the integrity of magistrates and civil servants, the first investigated person contributed to creating a cognitive short circuit in the face of the basic question that guides the investigation. human species in its successful journey in the production of collective knowledge: who to trust?", says excerpt from the vote of 382 pages. The rapporteur also indicates among the criteria that lead to "high disapproval of conduct" Bolsonaro's allegations conditioning the acceptance of the election result "to criteria impossible to satisfy".

Draft of Towers

In reading the preliminary questions, Gonçalves defended the inclusion of the draft found in the house of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres in the action. Bolsonaro’s defense reiterated issues that have already been rejected by the Electoral Court, among them, the incompetence of the Electoral Justice to judge the case and the disagreement with the inclusion of the document in the process.

When talking about the draft, Gonçalves mentioned the judgment of the Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB), in 2017, and stated that, at the time, the evidence presented in the process indicated new evidence. For him, this is not the case with Bolsonaro’s action.

The minister declared that “the July 18, 2022 meeting is not a picture on the wall, but a fact to be analyzed in context”which would justify the inclusion of post-case evidence.

“Due to the great relevance and discursive performance for the electoral process and political life, it is not possible to turn a blind eye to the anti-democratic effects of violent speeches and lies that jeopardize the credibility of the Electoral Justice”says part of the vote.

Resource

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, has already said that he will resort to the stf (Federal Supreme Court) in case the TSE decides for the ineligibility of the former president. This will only be possible after all appeals have been presented to the Electoral Court.

In this case, the defense must present the so-called “declaration embargoes”, which makes it possible for the defendant to contest any contradiction or omission in the trial. The appeal, however, does not have the power to change the decision and does not suspend any ineligibility.

Understand

The case deals with the former president’s meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022. On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic ballot boxes and criticized ministers of higher courts. The event was broadcast by TV Brazil.

1st day of trial

At the session last Thursday (June 22, 2023), the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, presented the 43 page report (here’s the full – 623 KB) elaborated on the action. Then, representatives of the PDT and the former president and general Braga Netto presented their oral arguments.

The draft found at Anderson Torres’ house in January of this year was the protagonist of the debate between the defenders. The PDT defended the permanence of the document in the process because it considered that the former president was involved in an attempted coup d’état.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, refuted the connection between the meeting and the extremist acts of January 8. The ex-president’s defense argues that the draft deals with facts subsequent to the meeting and that the TSE should judge only what was discussed at the event.

The evidence was included in January, at the request of the PDT, by the reporting minister. In Gonçalves’ assessment, the draft may be related to the facts investigated in the process.

The trial was suspended after the presentation of the opinion of the MPE (Ministério Público Eleitoral), which defended Bolsonaro’s ineligibility, but was against the merits of the action against Braga Netto.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, claims that Bolsonaro committed abuse of political power by calling a meeting with ambassadors and raising doubts about the electoral process.