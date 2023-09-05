Process in the Ethics Council was presented by PT after discussion involving Deputy Dionilso Marcon (PT-RS)

the deputy Josenildo (PDT-AP) presented this Tuesday (September 5, 2023) an opinion by filing of a PT action against deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) in the Council of Ethics and Parliamentary Decorum of the Chamber.

The representation was presented by the party after Eduardo argued and offended the deputy Dionilso Marcon (PT-RS) during a meeting of the Labor Committee, on April 19.

At the time, Eduardo said the following: “I shove my hand in your face and lose my mandate”. He spoke after being angered by a claim that the stabbing taken by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in 2018, would have been forged.

For the rapporteur on the Ethics Committee, at the time of the incident, Eduardo “acted on strong emotion”. the deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ) asked for a review (more time for analysis) and the vote on the opinion was postponed.

Alencar said he asked for a view so he could hear Eduardo on the subject at the next collegiate meeting. The PL deputy is on an official mission and did not appear this Tuesday. His lawyer, Paula Cordeiro, represented him and denied the accusations.

On the day of the discussion between Eduardo and the PT deputy, the former president’s son also uttered several offenses and curses, such as: “Fuck off, you cunt. You whore”.

Watch (2min4s):