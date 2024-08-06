Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 13:08

A request for review postponed the judgment of the Regional Electoral Court of Alagoas that could lead to the ineligibility of the governor of Alagoas Paulo Dantas (MDB), on the eve of the start of the 2024 electoral campaign. The head of the Executive is accused of abuse of political and economic power in the distribution of basic food baskets from the ‘Pact against Hunger’ program, on the eve of the 2022 election, still in the midst of the pandemic.

Dantas’ defense argued in the records that the distribution of basic food baskets met the needs arising from two exceptional situations: the pandemic and the heavy rains that hit Alagoas at the time.

The rapporteur of the action, judge Alcides Gusmão, saw “direct participation” by Dantas in illicit conduct and voted for the governor’s impeachment.

Gusmão’s vote was given in a trial held on the afternoon of this Monday, the 5th, in which the judges began to analyze an action brought by Senator Rodrigo Cunha (Podemos), who, in 2022, was Paulo Dantas’ rival at the polls and also ran for governor of Alagoas.

The process also affects the senator and current Minister of Transport Renan Filho (MDB), as well as the vice-governor Ronaldo Lessa and two secretaries of the government of Alagoas.

The governor’s lawyers argue that the delivery of the product was covered by an exception in the Election Law and that there was not “sufficiently robust” evidence for a possible conviction.

The pivot of the action is the alleged distribution of assets during the election period, which, according to Rodrigo Cunha, would have benefited the campaigns of Paulo Dantas, Lessa and Renan Filho in 2022.

The senator questioned the delivery of basic food baskets as part of the program known as the Pact against Hunger, which was approved a month after Dantas was elected governor, in May 2022, on the eve of that year’s election.

Rapporteur Alcides Gusmão voted to convict only Dantas and Ronaldo Lessa. The judge from the TRE of Alagoas argues that the part of the case against Renan Filho and two other state government secretaries should be dismissed. In the case of the governor and vice-governor, Gusmão saw, respectively, “direct participation” and “benefit” from the prohibited conduct.

“The free distribution of basic food baskets carried out improperly by the government was serious enough to affect the normality and legitimacy of the electoral dispute and considering the high amounts involved in its promotional use by the governor, it had the effect of illegally benefiting his campaign, constituting an abuse of political and economic power”, noted the judge.