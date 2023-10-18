Braga stated that he can use contributions that are not yet the target of tax reform to guarantee a competitive advantage

The tax reform rapporteur in the Senate, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said that the selective tax, known as the sin tax, will not be used to give advantages to the Manaus Free Zone.

Braga had a meeting this Wednesday (October 18, 2023) with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to address tax reform. He said he will have a preliminary text of the report at the end of this Wednesday (Oct 18, 2023) or beginning of Thursday (Oct 19). Once completed, the government and leaders will have “negotiation rounds”.

The rapporteur said that he is preparing “some adjustments” in the text of the reform that deals with the Manaus Free Trade Zone. The main one is about the selective tax.

A report from the portal g1 showed that the selective tax, or sin tax, would also tax bicycles, motorbikes and televisions. The tax would be allocated to products that are harmful to health, such as drinks and cigarettes.

The rapporteur said that the report is “fake news”, but that the text of the tax reform will have changes. “We are decoupling the competitiveness of the Free Zone from the issue of selective tax so that the tax is treated exclusively on products with an effect on the environment and health ”, said Braga.

NEW CONTRIBUTION

The tax reform includes the end of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products), which the Manaus Zone has tax benefits for. Meanwhile, other companies in the country are obliged to pay the tax, which gives the Weak Zone a competitive advantage.

The Amazonas bench said that the end of the IPI could take away the region’s competitive advantage. Therefore, the selective tax would cover companies that are not in the Free Zone, which would provide a competitive advantage nationally.

Braga said that he is studying ways to maintain the competitiveness of the Free Zone with the “use of mechanisms that already exist and that are not achieved by the reform at this time”.

The congressman declared that he will be able to use contributions that are not targeted by tax reform. The text may have a “specific cide”, in reference to the Intervention Contribution in the Economic Domain, to differentiate the Manaus Free Zone. According to him, the topic has not yet been decided.

REGIONAL FUND

The senator said he is “optimistic” that will find a way in relation to the fund destined for the development of the States. The Chamber approved it at R$40 billion, but governors are asking for it to be increased to R$75 billion. Braga declared that, if the government agreed to increase, it would be possible to have fewer exceptionalities in sectoral rates.

“The government has not yet indicated [que vai botar mais dinheiro]but I’m optimistic that over time […]in placing additional resources in the regional development fund”, he said. He stated that he does not have an estimate of values.