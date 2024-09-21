Senator stated that the proposal still needs to undergo changes in relation to the initial text, which was presented in July

The senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO), rapporteur of the project of AI (Artificial Intelligence) regulation in Brazil, stated this Friday (20.Sep.2024) that the vote on the proposal should be held after the municipal elections, in October. The statements were made at a seminar in São Paulo, at Unisa (Santo Amaro University).

Gomes highlighted the entry of the project into a new phase of processing, with the reformulation of the report underway. The extension of the special committee that discusses the topic was a decision by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

The project is expected to undergo modifications in relation to the substitute presented in July. The search for consensus is the objective of the ongoing negotiations.

“We will reach a common text and we thank all those who criticized. It turns out that, in this debate, the rapporteur fought for the criticism ranking”said the congressman.

Among the points of divergence that have delayed the project’s progress is the issue of remuneration for the use of copyrighted works in the creation of AI tools.

The technology industry has expressed concerns about the text’s approach to risks, arguing that it could inhibit the development of technology in the country.

