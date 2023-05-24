Proposal by Danilo Forte (União-CE) created thematic collegiate bodies to define norms; report speaks of unconstitutionality

the deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the MP 1,154/2023which reorganizes the structure of the government, rejected the amendment by deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) which created thematic councils in regulatory agencies to define norms in each area. The proposal was criticized in the sector for the analysis that it could lead to an emptying of regulatory agencies.

Bulhões’ opinion speaks of the unconstitutionality of the amendment approved by Forte. “[…] the text of the amendment is not related to the matter dealt with by the Provisional Measure, nor does it seek to solve the same legal, social, economic problems addressed by the MPV, and is therefore unconstitutional”, states the report. Here’s the full of the document (914 KB).

Danilo Forte questioned the alleged unconstitutionality indicated in the opinion during the session of the mixed committee of the MP in which the report was presented this Tuesday (May 23, 2023). “In amendment 54 -which regulates and creates an innovation in relation to regulatory agencies-, it cannot be ignored as unconstitutional and in the same text of the report, it says that modifying the ANA is constitutional. […] This is an aberration, an inconsistency”, he stated.

Currently, regulatory agencies have the autonomy to edit rules, inspect and judge institutions in a given sector. The deputy’s proposal would make each agency have an independent judging administrative body for causes involving regulation. These should have a double degree of jurisdiction and guarantee the right to full defense and contradictory.

The change in the ANA, according to the report, is the sending of the agency from the Ministry of Environment to Integration and Regional Development. It also inserts as a purpose of the agency the “regulation of public basic sanitation services” and removes from the Ministry of Cities the competence to establish norms in the area of ​​sanitation, leaving it to ANA.

The affected agencies would be:

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency);

Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency);

ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels);

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency);

ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency);

A-N-A (National Water and Basic Sanitation Agency);

ANTT (National Land Transportation Agency);

ancine (National Film Agency);

anac (National Civil Aviation Agency);

ANM (National Mining Agency).

MP’S MIXED COMMITTEE

The mixed commission -with deputies and senators- that analyzes MP 1,154, which organizes the president’s ministries Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) postponed this Tuesday (May 23) the vote on the report. The request for a collective view was accepted by the chairman of the committee, senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP).

Initially, congressmen asked for 48 hours to analyze the text presented by deputy Isnaldo Bulhões. Alcolumbre, however, granted 24 hours. The meeting was adjourned in the early afternoon and should resume on Wednesday (May 24), at 2:30 pm.