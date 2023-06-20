Senator Omar Aziz withdraws Fundeb and the DF’s constitutional fund from the rule, but retreated on the amended inflation correction period

The fiscal milestone report (PLP 93 of 2023) in the Senate confirmed the withdrawal of Fundeb and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District from the economic rule. It also removed spending on science, technology and innovation from the rule. According to the opinion presented by senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the base period for inflation correction was kept the same.

Aziz presents his report at the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) this Tuesday (20.jun.2023). The text can still be voted on in this commission session. However, if members of the opposition to the government asked for a view (more time for analysis), the analysis must be in a session on Wednesday (21.jun).

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), wants to vote on the text in plenary on Wednesday (21.jun). The analysis is scheduled for the same day as the vote on the name of the president’s nominee Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Cristiano Zanin.

In his report, Aziz removed the Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education) and spending on science and technology and the FCDF from the rule, as he had already indicated the week before. Here’s the full of the opinion (295 KB).

Exclusion of science, technology and innovation spending was included in the report via a senator amendment Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). According to the rapporteur, he accepted the change because this is an area that needs to be “protected“.

In the Chamber, Deputy Cláudio Cajado, rapporteur for the text, included the Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals) within the limit for growth in expenses determined by the new rule.

In the original proposal sent by the government, the fund was outside the new ceiling. The inclusion was criticized by congressmen on the grounds that the rule could harm investments in education and hinder improvements in the sector.

Cajado also included the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District in the limit. The FCDF represents around 40% of the DF’s budget allocation in 2023 – R$ 23 billion of the total budget of R$ 57.4 billion.

The fund is fed with transfers from the federal government – ​​that is, funded by all states of the federation. It was established by the Federal Constitution of 1988, to fund the organization and maintenance of the Civil, Military, Penal and Fire Brigade Police and financial assistance to the DF for the execution of public services. Transfer values ​​are adjusted annually by the variation of RCL (Net Current Revenue) of the Federal Government.

The change in the base period of correction of the limit of expenses for inflation was left aside by the rapporteur.

In the Chamber of Deputies, the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index) reference period was changed to consider data from July to June of the year in which the Budget will be sent. In the government’s original project, the correction would take place with official data from January to June and those estimated for the last 6 months of the year.

To prevent half of the data from being just estimates – which could be distorted, including inflated data to give the government more spending space – Aziz spoke of changing the period for inflation registered from December to November. The change was supported by the government.

According to the minister Simone Tebet (Planning and Budget), without the amendment, there would be a “fiscal compression” from BRL 32 billion to BRL 40 billion in 2024. The impact could include the release of parliamentary amendments.

However, this Tuesday (June 20), Aziz withdrew from the change. The senator was unable to reach an agreement with Cajado on the subject during the meeting and maintained the decision in the Chamber.