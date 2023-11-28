Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 28/11/2023 – 23:02

Senator Weverton Rocha (PDT-MA) projects at least 50 votes in favor of approving the nomination of the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Rocha is the rapporteur for the nomination.

For approval, at least 41 of the 81 senators in the plenary are required to vote.

The senator anticipated that he will present an opinion in favor of Flávio Dino’s nomination. “I will present a report talking about his victorious life, his full legal knowledge. We are very confident in submitting a report indicating the approval of our investigation”, said Weverton in a press interview this Tuesday (28).

Before the vote in plenary, Flávio Dino will undergo a hearing at the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), scheduled for December 13th.

“I think we will leave with at least 50 [votos], which is a comfortable number to pass in plenary. We think he could reach 58 or 62. […] There is a fellow senator who will not vote for him, but there is no reason for him not to talk to his colleague”, stated the rapporteur.

Senators opposing the government have declared that they will vote against the nomination, alleging politicization of the court and revanchism. Among them is Eduardo Girão (Novo-CE). “[O presidente Lula] is placing the symbol of revenge, placing the symbol of revenge, of debauchery. Is this how you are going to pacify Brazil? […]. We already question the STF because it is very political, a political court. Are you going to put a born politician in there? It’s very strange”, said the senator in a speech in the plenary on Monday (27).

Dino was appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Monday (27) to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, opened with the compulsory retirement of Rosa Weber, who turned 75 at the beginning of the month.

Graduated in law from the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), with a master’s degree from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE), Flávio Dino was a federal judge for 12 years, during which time he held positions such as the presidency of the Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) and the general secretariat of the National Council of Justice (CNJ).

