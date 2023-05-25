Text by Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL) brings wording from January 1 and could create an impasse in the government

The rapporteur of the MP that reorganizes the structure of the government, deputy Isnaldo Bulhões (MDB-AL), withdrew from the decision to transfer the coordination of intelligence activities to the Civil House, from Rui Costa. The rapporteur chose to re-establish the “original essay” of the MP in the parts that define the powers of the Civil House and the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

If the decision prevails, with the victory of Bulhões in the report, an impasse could be created in the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The Chief Executive passed Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) to Rui Costa.

Abin is a central intelligence agency, which “It is responsible for planning, executing, coordinating, supervising and controlling the country’s intelligence activities, in compliance with the policy and guidelines established in specific legislation.”, defined the government in the decree.

The measure was motivated by the acts of January 8, when extremists invaded the headquarters of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), the Planalto Palace and the National Congress, in Brasília. The 3 buildings were vandalized.

However, the new MP report 1,154 of 2023 takes over to the GSI the coordination of the “federal intelligence activities”. As a result, even though the decree places the agency in the Civil House, the responsibility for coordination lies with the GSI. Here’s the full of the latest version of the report (725 KB).

An alternative would be for the presidency to revoke the decree that Abin sent to Rui Costa. The GSI, however, was the scene of Lula’s 1st fall of ministers.

Former Chief of Staff Gonçalves Dias appeared in closed-circuit footage of the Planalto Palace with invaders. Hours after the material was published in the press, the general resigned.

The new head of the GSI, reserve general Marco Antônio Amaro, 65 years old, has defended the return of Abin to the cabinet.