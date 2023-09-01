Senator Eliziane Gama says that “strategic” people within the GSI should be held accountable

The rapporteur of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January, Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) cited this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) a likely “wilful omission” –that is, being aware of the crime– on the part of public agents in the acts of the 8th of January. To journalists at the National Congress, he stated that there was a “clear omission” of the PM-DF (Military Police of the Federal District). He also said that people “strategic” within the GSI (Institutional Security Office) should also be held accountable. On this 5th (31.Aug), the CPI heard the former minister of the GSI, general Gonçalves Dias. The senator said that the commission will hear again the former adjutant of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid. General Gustavo Henrique Dutra, former head of the CMP (Military Command of the Plateau), will also be heard.