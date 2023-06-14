“That is the forecast. You know that in politics forecasts can change”, declared Omar Aziz (PSD-AM)

Rapporteur of the new fiscal framework in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) said this Tuesday (June 13, 2023) that he hopes the text will be voted on at Casa Alta on June 21. There is, however, a scheduled hearing at the Senate’s CAE (Commission on Economic Affairs) on Tuesday (June 20) to discuss the issue. “That is the forecast. You know that in politics forecasts can change.”, declared Aziz about the schedule. The congressman spoke about the subject in an interview with journalists, after meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadat the Ministry’s headquarters.