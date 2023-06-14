Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) talks about 3 possible changes; Rule report due June 20

The rapporteur for the fiscal framework in the Senate, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), will meet with the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the afternoon of this Wednesday (June 14, 2023). Congressmen should discuss possible changes in the tax rule.

In addition to the 2, the leader of the Government in Congress, Senator Randolph Rodrigues (without party-AP), and the deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), rapporteur for the milestone in the Chamber. The meeting will be at 16:00 in the office of the president of the Chamber.

According to Randolfe, the leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), was also invited to the meeting. Jaques said this Wednesday (June 14) that the government’s initial position is not to make changes to the text that came out of the Chamber.

“The government’s will is that there is no change, not because there cannot be, but because we want to take advantage of this moment that is positive in the indicators and consolidate the framework”, he told journalists. “Every framework is a path, and I think that the image abroad for the Brazilian economy is good.”

In the afternoon meeting this Wednesday (June 14), Aziz should indicate the changes he plans for the fiscal milestone. The senator talks about 3 alterations: the withdrawal of Fundeb and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District from the framework and the change in the reference period for correction of the rule.

In the Chamber, Cláudio Cajado included Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals) within the limit of growth in expenses determined by the new rule. In the original proposal sent by the government, the Fund was outside the new ceiling. The inclusion was criticized by congressmen on the grounds that the rule could harm investments in education and hinder improvements in the sector.

Cajado also included the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District in the limit. The FCDF represents around 40% of the DF’s budget allocation in 2023 – R$ 23 billion of the total budget of R$ 57.4 billion. The fund is fed with transfers from the federal government –that is, funded by all the states of the federation.

It was established by the Federal Constitution of 1988, with the objective of funding the organization and maintenance of the Civil, Military, Penal and Fire Department and financial assistance to the Federal District for the execution of public services. Transfer values ​​are adjusted annually by the variation of RCL (Net Current Revenue) of the Federal Government.