Deputy Rubens Pereira Jr (PT-MA) finalizes proposals; needs to be sanctioned by October 5 to be valid for the 2024 elections

The rapporteur of the GT (working group) of the mini-electoral reform in the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Rubens Pereira Jr. (PT-MA), will present its report on Wednesday (6.set.2o23). The opinion will be voted on the same day by the group that discusses alterations in the electoral legislation.

The goal is for the changes to be valid in the 2024 elections. For this, however, the text needs to be sanctioned by October 5, 2023.

Pereira Jr.’s report should touch on 2 points:

deadline for registration of applications – must be expanded;

– must be expanded; party federations – currently, they can only be constituted during the electoral period;

– currently, they can only be constituted during the electoral period; Party Fund – use of resources to hire personal security services.

On Tuesday (29.Aug), Rubens Jr. stated that the change in electoral legislation could reduce the number of political parties: “The tendency is to have new federations so that with this we can reduce the number of parties in the country”.

According to the rapporteur, the plan is to make only occasional changes to the text of the legislation, without major changes. GT President, Dani Cunha (União Brasil-RJ), said last week that the Electoral Fund and the 30% share of the fund that today should be allocated to female candidates, for example, should not be addressed in the mini-reform.