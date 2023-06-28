Minister Benedito Gonçalves argued that the document is related to the investigated facts and was endorsed by the Electoral Court

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, rapporteur of the action in the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) that can make the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ineligible, defended that the draft found in the house of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres in January of this year be kept in the process.

The trial was resumed this Tuesday (27.jun.2023) with the vote of the magistrate. Gonçalves presented a vote of 382 pages, but summarized the issues addressed in the document in 3 blocks.

In his vote, he denied the request for the document to be withdrawn from the action. Bolsonaro’s defense reiterated issues that have already been rejected by the Electoral Court, among them, the incompetence of the Electoral Justice to judge the case and the disagreement with the inclusion of the document in the process.

When talking about the draft, Gonçalves mentioned the judgment of the Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB), in 2017, and stated that, at the time, the evidence presented in the process indicated new evidence. For him, this is not the case with Bolsonaro’s action.

The minister declared that “the July 18, 2022 meeting is not a picture on the wall, but a fact to be analyzed in context”, which would justify the inclusion of post-case evidence. Gonçalves also states that the document demonstrates a “dangerous flirting with scamming”.

“Due to the great relevance and discursive performance for the electoral process and political life, it is not possible to turn a blind eye to the anti-democratic effects of violent speeches and lies that jeopardize the credibility of the Electoral Justice”says part of the vote.

When analyzing the speeches of the former chief executive at the meeting, the rapporteur stated that Bolsonaro used “conspiracy and victimism” when saying that the elections that would happen would be rigged. He also says that the former president’s speeches during the event led to the TSE’s discredit before the international community.

“The content communicated to embassies and ambassadors had no aptitude to dispel obscure points, but rather to raise a state of collective paranoia“, said the minister in his vote.

To the Power360lawyer Alberto Rollo, said that facts that occurred during Bolsonaro’s meeting with ambassadors are enough to condemn him for abuse of political power.

“You don’t need this draft for the conviction for abuse of political power and abuse of the media. Just what happened at the meeting in July is enough to characterize abuse. […] Using the draft is a hook for the defense to appeal. They’ll say it’s illegal evidence. If you don’t have a draft, you have nothing to appeal to”argued.

However, the lawyer points out that the report produced by Gonçalves already characterized the document as a new chapter of the facts discussed in the lawsuit.

“The draft is a chapter in a soap opera. This soap opera started when Bolsonaro took office. From the beginning of the government he rehearsed the speech. So it is in this context that the TSE accepted the draft as evidence”complete.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcisio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, has already said that he will resort to the stf (Federal Supreme Court) in case the TSE decides for the ineligibility of the former president. This will only be possible after all appeals have been presented to the Electoral Court.

In this case, the defense must present the so-called “declaration embargoes”, which makes it possible for the defendant to contest any contradiction or omission in the trial. The appeal, however, does not have the power to change the decision and does not suspend any ineligibility.

Understand

The case deals with the former president’s meeting with ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada, held in July 2022. On the occasion, Bolsonaro questioned the result of the 2018 electoral system, raised doubts about electronic ballot boxes and criticized ministers of higher courts. The event was broadcast by TV Brazil.

The party asked for the former president’s ineligibility, the annulment of Bolsonaro’s ticket with General Braga Netto – which could not be done, since the former president was not elected in 2022 and the trial is held after the election. In addition, the party asks for the exclusion of videos from the content published by Agência Brasil – which has already been done.

1st day of trial

In the session last Thursday (22.Jun.2023), the rapporteur, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, presented the 43-page report (here’s the full – 623 KB) elaborated on the action. Then, representatives of the PDT and the former president and general Braga Netto presented their oral arguments.

The draft found at Anderson Torres’ house in January of this year was the protagonist of the debate between the defenders. The PDT defended the permanence of the document in the process because it considered that the former president was involved in an attempted coup d’état.

Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho Neto, refuted the connection between the meeting and the extremist acts of January 8. The ex-president’s defense argues that the draft deals with facts subsequent to the meeting and that the TSE should judge only what was discussed at the event.

The evidence was included in January, at the request of the PDT, by the reporting minister. In Gonçalves’ assessment, the draft may be related to the facts investigated in the process.

The trial was suspended after the presentation of the opinion of the MPE (Ministério Público Eleitoral), which defended Bolsonaro’s ineligibility, but was against the merits of the action against Braga Netto.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco, claims that Bolsonaro committed abuse of political power by calling a meeting with ambassadors and raising doubts about the electoral process.

Case Dilma and Temer

The way in which the Electoral Court conducted the case of former president Jair Bolsonaro differs from when it rejected the impeachment of the candidate Dilma Rousseff (PT) and Michel Temer (MDB), in 2017. This is even one of the main arguments presented by the former president and his defense against the permanence of the so-called “coup draft” in the process.

In the Dilma and Temer case, the TSE —which had a different background from the one that will judge Bolsonaro— decided by a majority that the evidence presented after the action was filed should be disregarded. The evidence presented indicated box 2 suspicions against Dilma and Temer.

The ministers understood that an Aije (Electoral Judicial Investigation Action) deals with specific facts related to the electoral process and, therefore, does not allow extraneous evidence to be attached to the process.

In the case of the former head of the Executive, the case has some evidence collected after the action was filed, in August 2022, such as the draft with proposals to reverse the result of the 2022 elections found in the house of the former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security for the Federal District, Anderson Torres. The expertise carried out by the PF (Federal Police) on the document was also included in the action.

Bolsonaro appealed the decision, but the minister kept the document in the investigation. The decision was endorsed by the TSE.