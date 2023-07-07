Estadão Contenti

07/06/2023

After strong pressure, the rapporteur for the tax reform, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB) changed his opinion on the proposal by including a security lock to prevent the increase in the tax burden with the changes in the tax system in the country.

In the third paragraph of article 129, where it said that “the reference rates will be reviewed annually”, the expression “with a view to maintaining the tax burden” was added. The form of revision of these rates, in order to guarantee neutrality, will be defined in a supplementary law.

The change was anticipated by the rapporteur in an interview with the Estadão last Thursday. He stated that the intention of the initial opinion was to guarantee the principle of neutrality, that is: neither increase nor decrease in tax collection. But, for many tax experts, what was in the text was not enough to ensure this lock.

Questioned on this point, Ribeiro stated: “I have always said that there will be no increase in the tax burden. So, it is logical that, if we need to improve the text so that it is clearer and more effective, we will do it”.

The absence of the lock was charged by the Estadão in the interview the rapporteur gave last week to explain the preliminary report. At the time, he said that the text contained a lock, which differed from the assessment of renowned Brazilian tax experts sought by the report.

After the charge, the team of the rapporteur and the secretary of extraordinary tax reform, Bernard Appy, began to elaborate the change of the text, with guarantees so that there are no loopholes later in the tax legislation.

What is the tax burden?

The tax burden is a ratio between the sum of government revenue (Union, States and municipalities) and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). In general terms, it is how much tax is paid in relation to what the country produces.

This calculation seeks to analyze the flow of financial resources directed from society to the Brazilian State. Barring the increase in load is one of the main demands of entrepreneurs.

The function of this lock, therefore, would be to calibrate the standard rate to ensure that the load does not increase. In 2022, the tax burden reached 33.71% of GDP, the highest value in the historical series started in 2010, according to the National Treasury.























