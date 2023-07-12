Estadão Contenti

07/11/2023 – 20:59

The rapporteur for the tax reform in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), said this Tuesday, 11, that he does not see room for an increase in the tax burden with the approval of the proposed change in taxes on consumption. “I don’t see room for an increase in the tax burden in the country,” he said at a press conference.

His forecast is to present the report in October for a vote in the Senate. Braga also signaled that he intends to make changes to the text approved by the Chamber, which will make the proposal again be appreciated by the deputies. Despite this, he estimates that the enactment of the proposal for a constitutional amendment (PEC) will take place later this year.

Braga says that he requested studies from the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning on the impacts of the measure, as well as calculations from States and economic sectors that have already sought him out to deal with changes in the text.

“Everything now we want to analyze with numbers. I think that, in terms of concepts, the Chamber discussed a lot. Now, since you have a model standing; we want to be able to quantify this model and verify the impacts that this model is effectively indicating, ”he said.

The senator showed disagreement with the idea defended by Minister Fernando Haddad in an interview with the podcast O Subject, of bringing forward the income reform. For the head of the Treasury, the reform of taxes on consumption can proceed simultaneously with that of income, which the government intends to send in the second half.

“I’m honestly one of those who think it’s one issue at a time. If we could conclude at least this second phase of the tax reform to be able to face the issue of income, perhaps it would be better”, said Braga. “But that’s not up to us; this initiative by the Executive and who will set the time for that will be the Executive.”

Braga also rejected the proposal to slice the reform, as they even defended government supporters, as a way to speed up the procedure in the Senate.

"The perception we have is that it is almost impossible for you to slice a PEC on a systemic matter, such as tax reform. Therefore, it will have to be treated as a whole so that it does not become atrophied on one side and limp on the other".
























