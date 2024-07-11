Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 21:24

The rapporteur of the first bill regulating the tax reform, Congressman Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), gave in at the last minute and decided to support the inclusion of meat in the basic food basket with zero tax. The measure, defended by the Parliamentary Front for Agriculture (FPA) and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was the main political impasse of the proposal.

“We are including all proteins in the reform report. Meat, fish, cheese and, of course, salt, because salt is also an ingredient in Brazilian cuisine,” said Lopes in the plenary. The bill had presented a special amendment to include meat in the basic food basket. This amendment will still be voted on and should be approved, with the support of the rapporteur, the government and the PT, which were previously against it.

Representatives from the meat sector, such as the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), the Brazilian Association of Brazilian Meatpackers (Abrafrigo) and other food industry executives, applauded the decision in the plenary.

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), even told allies this Wednesday, the 10th, that exempting meat would be “madness” and that it was necessary to end the political dispute surrounding the measure. In Lira’s opinion, the basic food basket benefits both the poor and the rich and, therefore, the best thing would be to focus on cashback, the tax refund mechanism for low-income people.