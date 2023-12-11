Federal deputy Danilo Forte says that the proposal makes it possible to “shed light on the operational ambiguity” of entities

The rapporteur of the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), federal deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), defended the inclusion of System S in the Union Budget on Monday (Dec 11, 2023) after criticism from representatives of the entities. The rapporteur said that the measure will make it possible “shed light on operational ambiguity” of the 9 institutions that make up the system.

“Keeping control bodies away from the operations of entities is giving way to the weakening of System S itself, putting at risk the important service provided to society”, he said in a note. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 65 kB).

“By integrating System S into the Union Budget, it will finally be possible to shed light on the operational ambiguity of these entities, which have already been questioned by the TCU (Ruling 2007/2022) for irregularities such as the alleged favoritism of companies owned by directors or employees of the institution itself and nepotism and there is no withdrawal of resources from employer unions or attempts to change the legal nature of these organizations”, declared the rapporteur.

The deputy's proposal, made public on Friday (Dec 8), was not well received by representatives of the entities. The CNC (National Confederation of Commerce) stated, in a note, that the resources allocated to System S cannot be incorporated into the LDO or the LOA (Annual Budget Law) “since they are intended for private entities”. Here's the complete of the note (PDF – 119 kB).

The entity cited the STF (Supreme Federal Court) decision that the amounts allocated to System S are not public revenue. In contrast to the CNC, the rapporteur said, in the text, that “theThe resources collected from System S entities only become private when they become part of the cash flow of these organizations.”

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, stated that he will ask Danilo Forte to withdraw the proposal from the Budget. Padilha classified it as “absolutely strange” the item placed in the opinion. According to the minister, there is “various aspects of the report” that were not previously discussed, including the possibility of approximately R$11 billion for commission amendments.

SYSTEM S

System S is made up of 9 entities administered by business federations and confederations linked to the main sectors of the economy: industry, commerce and services. They provide services in the public interest, but are not subordinate to the government.

Taxes involving System S are collected by the Federal Revenue, but are not part of the Budget. The group is made up of Senai, Sesc, Senac, Sebrae, Senar, Sescoop, Sesi, Sest and Senat.