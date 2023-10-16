Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 16/10/2023 – 20:11

Rapporteur for PL dos Fundos, deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) reinforced on Monday night, the 16th, that the main current doubt surrounding the project is related to the differences in taxation between offshore and exclusive funds. He will have a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, this Tuesday, 17th, to discuss this and other issues related to the proposal.

Although he has already presented an opinion on the economic team’s project, Pedro Paulo is still trying to smooth out rough edges in the text and achieve consensus among sectors of the economy, the government and parliamentarians. In addition to the differences in taxation between the funds, the rapporteur highlighted that he is still looking for a solution to the rules involving Fiagros (Agribusiness Investment Fund) and FIIs (Real Estate Investment Fund).

“I’m rushing here to have the text ready, at least its lines are defined, but there are issues, such as the difference in onshore and offshore tax rates, there is the issue of FIIs and Fiagro”, commented Pedro Paulo.

Regarding the differences in taxation between exclusive and offshore funds, the rapporteur pointed out that there is still no agreement and that he is focusing on the issue, signaling that his new opinion may present adjustments in this regard. “It is hoped that these differences could lead to the repatriation of these resources, but will this happen?” asked the deputy, who cited, among the differences, the discount related to asset updating.

“There are complaints, for example, of inequality in relation to the treatment of one type of fund and another. There is discussion, for example, of equality because even updating the assets of offshore companies is optional, while exclusive ones are mandatory. The discount for updating offshore funds is much greater, from 27.5% – of what individuals would pay offshore – to 6%, and in exclusive funds it is 15% to 6%”, cited the deputy.

Regarding the Fiagros, Pedro Paulo said that he will meet this evening with deputy Arnaldo Jardim (Cidadania-SP) to discuss the matter. According to him, the doubt is about the requirement for these funds to have at least 300 shareholders to be tax exempt. According to the deputy, in the new text, the effort will be to avoid tax planning without compromising smaller funds.

“I’m trying to make some kind of change so that I don’t necessarily have to change the number of shareholders. Isn’t the objective to reduce tax planning and tax fraud? How can you do this without defining the number of shareholders? Because if the number of shareholders increases a lot, you reduce these funds that have fewer than 300 shareholders and that are being created and fulfilling their financing functions for agroindustry and the real estate sector”, he said.

“And there are other issues, for example, the government has asked that it be able to advance the payment of the asset update, placing one installment for December, then another four for the year 2024”, reinforced the rapporteur.