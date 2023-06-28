Brazil Agencyi

06/27/2023 – 22:45

Minister Benedito Gonçalves, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), voted this Tuesday (27) for condemning former President Jair Bolsonaro to ineligibility for eight years. If the vote of the minister, who is the rapporteur of the case, is accompanied by the majority of the Court, Bolsonaro will not be able to dispute, at least, the general elections of 2026.

After the position of the rapporteur, the judgment was suspended and will resume on Thursday (29). The votes of Justices Raul Araújo, Floriano de Azevedo Marques, André Ramos Tavares, Cármen Lúcia, Nunes Marques and the President of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, are missing.

The TSE judges a lawsuit in which the PDT accuses Bolsonaro of abuse of political power and misuse of the media. The caption contests the legality of the meeting held by the former president with ambassadors in July last year, at Palácio da Alvorada, to attack the electronic voting system.

Vote

In his demonstration, Benedito Gonçalves understood that Bolsonaro spread false information to discredit the voting system, using the physical structure of the Palácio da Alvorada. In addition, the event was broadcast on the former president’s social networks and by TV Brazilpublic television broadcaster Brazil Communication Company (EBC).

“The evidence produced points to the conclusion that the first investigated [Bolsonaro] was fully and personally responsible for the intellectual conception of the event object of this action”, said the rapporteur.

The minister cited that Bolsonaro made conclusions about alleged manipulation of votes in the 2020 elections and allegations of lack of audit of electronic voting machines. “Each of these narratives is fallacious in character,” he added.

Benedito also validated the inclusion in the process of the so-called “draft of the coup”, a document found by the Federal Police during a search and seizure carried out at the home of former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres. The apocryphal document suggested the decree of a State of Defense in the TSE to challenge Lula’s victory in the 2022 elections.

“The banalization of the coup, merely symbolized by the draft that proposed to intervene in the TSE and dozed off without causing unrest in the residence of the former Minister of Justice, is a serious development of unfounded attacks on the electoral system of voting”, he said.

Gonçalves also mentioned that Bolsonaro made “coded speeches” to find solutions “within the four lines of the Constitution” to prevent what he called manipulation of the election result.

“The first investigator [Bolsonaro] ostensibly violated the duties of President of the Republic, inscribed in Article 85 of the Constitution, in particular to ensure the free exercise of instituted powers and political rights and internal security, considering that he assumed unjustified direct antagonism with the TSE, seeking to victimize himself and to discredit the competence of the technical staff and the honesty of its ministers to bring the TSE’s performance to absolute international disrepute”, he added.

The rapporteur also voted for the acquittal of Braga Netto, candidate for vice president on Bolsonaro’s ticket. For the minister, he did not participate in the meeting and has nothing to do with the facts.

Defense

On the first day of the trial, Bolsonaro’s defense claimed that the meeting had no electoral bias and was held as an “institutional counterpoint” to suggest changes in the electoral system.

According to lawyer Tarcísio Vieira de Carvalho, the meeting took place before the election period, on July 18, when Bolsonaro was not an official candidate for the 2022 elections. declaration of ineligibility.























