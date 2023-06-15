Veneziano Vital do Rêgo says that members of the commission have “sufficient” elements to form a judgment on the nomination

Senator and Vice President of the Senate, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), issued this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) an opinion considering lawyer Cristiano Zanin fit to take a seat on the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The congressman is the rapporteur for the nomination at the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice). According to him, the members of the commission have elements “sufficient” to pass judgment on the appointment of the lawyer, appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Here’s the full of the opinion (115 KB).