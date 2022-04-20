Despite having made reservations, the vote paves the way for a stock offering in May; but vote will be postponed

The rapporteur of the Eletrobras privatization process in the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Aroldo Cedraz, presented an opinion for the approval of the 2nd phase of the privatization process of the state-owned company in court. Voting continues. Vital do Rêgo has already announced that he will ask for a view – more time for analysis.

However, the minister asked the government to review the company’s minimum share price used as a reference for the transaction. Cedraz also wants an eventual return of control by the government of Eletrobras to be facilitated.

Here’s the intact of the vote (163 KB).

At this stage of the process, the ministers are evaluating the modeling of both the Union’s primary and secondary share offerings. Both aim to reduce the Union’s share in the company’s share capital, from around 60% to less than 45%.

In his vote, Cedraz determined that:

Ministry of Mines and Energy publishes studies on the economic and financial impacts of the sale of Eletrobras;

BNDES, until the share pricing stage, in the Eletrobras privatization process, promotes long-term reference price adjustments used to project Eletrobras’ generation revenues and also performs the other corrections indicated in the TCU ruling;

inform the Securities and Exchange Commission for approval of the adoption of the measures it deems appropriate.

View Request

Minister Vital do Rêgo presented the following arguments to ask for more time to analyze the process:

Methodological flaws that resulted in a potential underestimation of the value added to the contracts in the order of R$ 63 billion;

Brazilian citizens will have to overpay their electricity bills, monthly and for years on end;

there is not enough maturity in the numbers and studies presented to minimally support the privatization of Eletrobras;

The cash flows presented by BNDES, in the last ten years of the period used, which goes until 2051, register reduction investments until it reaches zero value.

Here’s the intact (137 KB) from Vital do Rêgo’s visa request

There are two other important dates for the privatization of Eletrobras to be completed in May:

publication of the balance sheet for the 1st quarter of 2022;

and the publication of the so-called “Form 20F”, required by the SEC (US Securities and Exchange Commission) – the regulatory body for the American capital market.

Both publications are scheduled for the end of April.

The market’s desire is for the process of selling the Union’s shareholding in Eletrobras to take place by May 13th. It is the deadline for compliance with the rules following the company’s financial results for the 4th quarter of last year after the sale of shares.

One of the concerns of the market today is that, if the process of selling the Union’s shares is delayed to the next semester, there will be a lack of interest in an increase in interest rates abroad, since there will be road shows in other countries to seek investors.

Another factor that worries the market is the possible influence of the electoral process in Brazil on privatization. Leader in polls, the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) I already said that to be against privatization and called the process “weird arrangement“.

The electricity sector is closely following the privatization of Eletrobras, which directly affects other changes taking place in the market. The process involves the so-called discounting of 22 hydroelectric plants. By a measure adopted by President Dilma Rousseff in 2013, these projects sell energy to distributors at prices below market prices, which has been causing losses to the Eletrobras group.

With the discounting, through capitalization, the energy generated by these plants will be uncontracted, and may even be sold on the free market. In all, the 22 plants add up to 26 GW of installed capacity.

The free market is the environment in which consumers and energy generators or traders freely negotiate prices, unlike the so-called regulated environment, in which tariffs are defined through annual analyzes at Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

This market, today, is restricted to large consumers, such as industries and trade networks. A bill approved by the Senate and pending in the Chamber of Deputies provides for the total opening of this market in 2026. Therefore, the decontracting of Eletrobras’ plants is highly anticipated by the sector.

Another fact directly related to privatization is the conclusion of the construction of the Angra 3 nuclear plant, in the State of Rio de Janeiro. About R$ 3.5 billion of the capitalization will be destined to the works of the plant.

In early April, the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano, stated that the plant may not be completed without the privatization of Eletrobras. The bank is responsible for the financial analysis of the model, including the definition of the share price of the public offering, which is still under secrecy.