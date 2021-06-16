The rapporteur of the bill that amends the Indian Statute (PL 490/07), Arthur de Oliveira Maia (DEM-BA), this Wednesday (June 16) presented its opinion (read the whole, 662kb) to the proposal in the Chamber’s Constitution and Justice Committee. He rejected the original text of the deceased deputy Homero Pereira (PR-MT) and adopted as parameters for the project the 19 conditions established by the Supreme Court (STF) in the judgment of the Raposa Serra do Sol case, in 2009. The commission suspended the discussion by requests for views made by opposition deputies for a period of two sessions.

The opinion considers the timeframe of October 5, 1988 as the “irreplaceable benchmark” for the recognition of an area as indigenous land. For Maia, the STF hosted the “indigenous fact theory” according to which “to characterize the lands as traditionally occupied by Indians, it is essential to assess the effective and permanent occupation of lands by the Indians on the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution”.

Maia claimed to be “It is essential that the Legislative power consolidates the understanding of the constitutional legal regime demarcating indigenous lands as an instrument of social peace and legal security”. The deputy also said that the report intends to grant legal conditions so that, if the indigenous people so wish, they can have different degrees of interaction with the rest of society, exercising the most diverse tasks, inside and outside their lands, without ceasing to be indigenous peoples.

“We seek to make it clear that indigenous peoples must be respected in their sociocultural specificities, without this serving as an impediment to the exercise of their other fundamental rights“, said.

Maia still said to be “inconceivable” that the indigenous have a territory of 117 million hectares and have the worst socioeconomic indices in the country. “There is nothing as contradictory as the fact that indigenous peoples hold 13.7% of the national territory and, for the most part, live in undignified, miserable conditions.“, said. For him, indigenous peoples must be able to develop agriculture in their territories.

Congresswoman Joenia Wapichana (Rede-RR), the only indigenous congressman, said that the opinion is one of the “but they bring a setback, both in relation to what is being discussed by the STF and by the Legislative” and stated that the rapporteur disregarded that indigenous populations “were impoverished by the colonization process and by the lack of social projects”. “It is totally contrary to what our Constitution already has. The report violates constitutional rights“, said.

The text has already passed through the Agriculture and Human Rights commissions. In the latter, it received a contrary opinion. If it is approved by the CCJ, it goes to the plenary and, if it is also approved, it goes to the Senate.

