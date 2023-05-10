Cajado met with ministers of the Civil House and Institutional Relations at the end of this Tuesday (May 16) and said that he will wait for the government to return

The rapporteur for the project for the new fiscal framework in the Chamber, deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), admitted this Tuesday (May 9, 2023) that his report should be presented next week. In the morning, he had said that he could present the text on Thursday (May 11, 2023).

The postponement was considered by the rapporteur after a meeting with ministers Rui Costa (Casa Civil) and Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, and the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE). The agenda took place at the Planalto Palace.

“With this conversation today, I don’t know if I will be able to conclude everything tomorrow. [4ª feira (10.mai.2023)] conclude everything, because it will depend on a return from the Planalto Palace. But I’m going to stay in expectation and continue doing this work of conversations”, said Staff. According to the deputy, the meeting with the ministers was the first institutional meeting with the government on the subject.

“What we are discussing here are the suggestions given to me by several different parties so that there is a balance between the government’s original proposal and what the majority of parliamentarians think, since we will need the votes of the base and the opposition.”

LIABILITY

The rapporteur stated that the Responsibilities of the President of the Republic in case of non-compliance with the target is one of the points that is under debate with the government. The inclusion of a device in this sense is demanded by opposition parties.

“We are discussing everything, but it is not a question of responsibility. We don’t want any draconian measure, what we want is for management to have credible goals to be pursued and achieved. When you speak only from the point of view of criminalization, you leave aside the effort of the administration.”.

Regarding the possibility of punishing the president, Guimarães argued that the new rules will be complied with by the government. “The government is not presenting a proposal of this magnitude to not comply. It’s not make-believe. The project that we will approve in the Chamber is to be fulfilled”defended.

Cajado also stated that other forms of punishment for the government in case of non-compliance with the rules are still under discussion, such as establishing budget contingencies or establishing triggers for spending. “That is what is on the table, so that you can have effective measures that make the government have the target as a way of pursuing and achieving it”he said.

Also according to Cajado, the date for voting on the project will depend on the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who has already signaled that he wants to vote on the project on May 16. The schedule change was brought forward by the Power360.