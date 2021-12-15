An English-origin pie made from bananas, cream and caramel, Banoffee fell in Brazilian tastes to the point of having a sweet shop specializing in sweets. Nanica has just received investments from the private equity fund SMZO, owned by shark tank José Carlos Semenzato. The objective with the contribution is to accelerate the expansion of the network to reach 40 units in 2022, currently there are 12 stores.

Created with an initial investment of R$ 15,000 by friends Leonardo Macedo and Tito Barcellos, who met at the gastronomy college, in the capital of Paraná, Nanica also won actor and singer Tiago Abravanel, a fan of the brand who decided to invest and join the duo of entrepreneurs.

In 2021, the company ends up with revenues of R$ 20 million. With the agreement, SMZTO – an investment group in franchises – starts to work in the expansion of the brand in the national territory.

“Having SMTZO with us, in this new phase, only makes us believe that the work we’ve done so far has been worth it. I am sure that this new marriage will be very positive for us to be ever closer to those who like our brand, reaching more flights where we cannot even imagine. We are very, very happy”, says Tiago Abravanel.

SMZTO’s CEO, Bruno Semenzato, says he sees enormous potential in the new brand invested by the group. “We are optimistic about this new acquisition and believe it will be a very successful partnership. Some factors were paramount in Nanica’s decision. First, the people behind the business, partners engaged and concerned about building a strong brand. Second: the branding applied on the network is similar to some of the brands that we have in our portfolio”, he says.

“That’s why we believe we have a great sector to dominate. And the business model also drew a lot of attention due to the practicality and profitability of the operation. For 2022, we expect to reach 40 units and sales of R$30 million. Over five years, we want to reach 150 stores and sales in excess of R$100 million”, projects the executive.

The chairman of the SMZTO Board, José Carlos Semenzato, comments that the group prioritizes investments in committed entrepreneurs, whose businesses present highly scalable solutions.

“We are looking for companies that are in a stage of strong growth”, says Semenzato. “We are very active in management and see ourselves much more as strategic partners than just financial.”

