Hollywood wants to bring the life of US rapper Snoop Dogg (51) to the screen. Universal Pictures announced on Wednesday that it would film his “legendary life story”. “Finally,” the rapper commented in a tweet. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snoop Dogg is also involved as a producer with his company Death Row Pictures.

Snoop said in a statement that he had waited a long time with the project to find the right team for this film. Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever co-writer Joe Robert Cole is providing the script. Allen Hughes, who co-directed films like Menace II Society, From Hell and The Book of Eli with his brother Albert, will direct.

debuted in 1993

As a young rapper, Snoop Dogg released his debut album, Doggystyle, on Death Row Records in 1993. Founded by rappers Marion “Suge” Knight and Dr. Dre co-founded label became a leader in West Coast gangsta rap. In early 2022, Snoop Dogg bought the legendary company.

The successful rapper, who also starred in films like “Dolemite Is My Name”, “Scary Movie 5” or “Day Shift”, together with rap stars like Eminem and Dr. Dre the halftime show at the Super Bowl spectacle.

Snoop Dogg is also known as a businessman and as a passionate stoner. For years he has invested part of his fortune in the cannabis business. In 2018 he was honored with a star on Hollywood’s “Walk of Fame”.