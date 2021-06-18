Were you suddenly stuck on the A10 highway near Amsterdam yesterday? You can thank these guests for that. A group of aspiring rappers blocked the entire lane. according to AT5 it was also during rush hour. One consolation: the police were able to track them down. Not very difficult if you put evidence online with your own face. They did it – of course – for the publicity.

The posse arrives in a Beetle Cabrio, an Audi A3 and a Citroën Berlingo. case ‘started from the bottom but we’ll be there for a while’, we guess. They park the cars over the full width of the A10 motorway so that traffic comes to a complete standstill. A cameraman gets out and the rest start dancing and rapping. One motorcyclist has too little patience and drives past the rappers. Only when the motorcyclist is at a safe distance does one dare to put it on his finger. Ali G would be proud.

Rappers block A10, will be caught

An online video by one of the rappers himself shows how he is pulled over by the police after the traffic jam. He sighs: ‘Sure, Salim is being arrested’ – as if she always should have him. The police explained to the group that someone could drive in the back of the traffic jam and that it is very dangerous, in his Insta story he calls it ‘bitch’. In the end, only the driver of the Beetle had to go to the station.

Filmed from the ground