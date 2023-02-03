27-year-old rapper Yung Trappa died in St. Petersburg

Died Russian rapper Yung Trappa (real name – Vladislav Shiryaev). This is reported in Telegram-channel “Caution, news”.

The 27-year-old hip-hop artist died in St. Petersburg. His body was found in an apartment building on Drovyanaya Street. It is assumed that the cause of death could be a drug overdose. Currently, relatives of the musician are raising funds to pay Shiryaev’s debts.

Yung Truppa rose to fame in the mid-2010s after releasing Jessie Pinkman 2 and taking part in the Versus Battle, where he got together with Feduk. In 2015, he was convicted of possession and distribution of drugs. The musician spent 5.5 years in prison and was released in February 2021. In March of the same year, he released two joint tracks with rapper Morgenstern.

On November 2, 2021, it became known that Shiryaev was detained on suspicion of committing rape in the Leningrad region. Two criminal cases were opened against Yung Trappa. He was released in February this year.