The body of 27-year-old rapper Yung Trappa was found in an apartment in St. Petersburg

Petersburg, died 27-year-old Russian hip-hop artist Vladislav Shiryaev, better known as Yung Trappa. This is reported in his group in “In contact with”.

The musician died of cardiac arrest. He was at home with his family.

The Telegram channel “Caution, news” reports that the rapper could have had a drug overdose. It is alleged that his body was found in an apartment building on Drovyanaya Street.

Yung Trappa was released a month ago

On January 11, the artist was released after a year and a half spent in jail. He promised that he would soon release a JP3 mixtape and announced the trappa.io project, which will include unreleased tracks. In addition, the performer planned a big solo concert in Moscow, which was to be held on February 23.

The rapper ended up in a pre-trial detention center because two criminal cases were initiated against him – for rape and sexual assault. On November 2, 2021, he was detained in the Leningrad region – then an 18-year-old student at the University of Industrial Technology and Design told the police that she had been sexually assaulted by a hip-hop artist. According to her, Yung Trappa invited her and a friend to a Halloween party at a country house in the Leningrad region. There were about eight people in the cottage, but the freshman hardly knew anyone. The girl stressed that she did not drink or use anything against her will. When the student went to bed, a rapper came into the room where she and her friend were and, despite the refusal, forcibly forced her to have sex. According to the victim, a few hours later the act was repeated. After that, the girl turned to law enforcement agencies.

The rapper himself said that he was “slandered and slandered.” He insisted that the sex was consensual.

In 2015, Shiryaev was also convicted of possession and distribution of narcotic drugs – he was in a colony for 5.5 years and was released in February 2021.

Problems with the law added to the popularity of the rapper, who often read about the drug trade in his tracks. While in prison, he also released several mixtapes. “Prison helped create the Trappa legend. You can remember an artist with a similar fate – Pasha Technique: both after their release became much more popular than they were before, ”the article on the hip-hop resource The Flow said.

Who is Yung Trappa

Shiryaev was born on August 14, 1995 in St. Petersburg. At the age of 11, he began releasing his first rap tracks under the pseudonym MC Compact and, around the same period, connected his life with drugs and illegal earnings. Inspired by music Gucci Maine and Lil Wayne, at the age of 16 he released the first mixtape Crazy, followed in 2017 by 2Stoopid. In the same year, Shiryaev gathered the creative association Yung Murda Boyz and presented the album Jessie Pinkman.

Participation in Versus Battle in 2014 brought great popularity to the rapper. There, Feduk became his opponent.

During his career, the rapper has released eight albums and singles such as Money, Rose Wine 2, Hang, My Life and First Day Out. Fits with a rapper recorded Morgenstern (entered in the register of foreign agents) and Thrill Pill.