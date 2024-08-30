Mash: Rapper Xzibit’s Russian Tour Postponed Due to Pressure from US Government

American rapper Xzibit changed his mind about visiting Russia in October due to pressure from the US government. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

It is reported that the American authorities asked the artist not to go to Russia until the US presidential elections. The official version is a delay in issuing a visa. It is assumed that the mini-tour will take place in November.

According to the source, the rapper has three concerts planned – in Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg and Moscow. The events will be held jointly with the Krasnoyarsk-based music group Otyken. It is noted that the contract with the artist has already been signed, he has received an advance payment, and the venues have already been booked.

Earlier in August, Xzibit posted an announcement of performances in Russia on his social media account, but the post was deleted a few hours later.