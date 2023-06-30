Rapper Travis Scott is not being charged with the oppressions at Astroworld, the festival that the rapper co-organized in 2021 in the American city of Houston. A large crowd tried to get to the stage during Scott’s performance, killing ten people and injuring nearly 5,000. On Thursday it was decided that Scott will not be prosecuted.
#Rapper #Travis #Scott #charged #deaths #Astroworld #festival
Supreme Court sets new rule for companies requiring work on holy days
AFPi AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 06/29/2023 - 7:17 pm Share The Supreme Court of the United States reinforced, this Thursday (29), the...
Leave a Reply