Nevertheless, the 31-year-old rapper gave up on the night from Saturday to Sunday, according to the website Page Six, a 45-minute show at Miami’s E11EVEN nightclub. Scott sang some of his hits and encouraged the audience to take shots of liquor. He himself walked across the stage with a bottle of tequila. The event was part of the festivities the nightclub hosted during the city’s Grand Prix weekend.

Travis has performed a few times before after Astroworld. But he always did that at private parties, for example around the Coachella music festival and after the Oscars.

Scott is held jointly responsible for the drama on Astroworld by various parties. He not only performed when the chaos broke out, but was also one of the organizers of the festival.

