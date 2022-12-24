The incident happened in 2020 when Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) and others were driving away from a party in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills and got into a fight. In her testimony earlier this month, Pete stated that an altercation ensued between herself, Peterson, and her best friend – also his ex – Kelsey Harris over Pete and Peterson’s relationship and their respective music careers. Pete got out of the car as the argument escalated, prompting Peterson to shoot her in the foot. The singer had to undergo surgery for her injuries, she told CBS News.
During the trial, Peterson’s lawyers tried to convince the jury that not he, but Harris shot Pete. Peterson was at large during the trial after posting bail. After Friday’s verdict, he was taken into custody. His sentence hearing is scheduled for January 27. The rapper could receive 20 years in prison for the shooting and possibly be deported to Canada.
