The incident happened in 2020 when Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson), Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) and others were driving away from a party in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills and got into a fight. In her testimony earlier this month, Pete stated that an altercation ensued between herself, Peterson, and her best friend – also his ex – Kelsey Harris over Pete and Peterson’s relationship and their respective music careers. Pete got out of the car as the argument escalated, prompting Peterson to shoot her in the foot. The singer had to undergo surgery for her injuries, she told CBS News.