Rap artist ST (Alexander Stepanov) thanked his subscribers for the positive reaction to his performance in front of Russian military personnel in the special operation zone. He responded to user comments on February 7 on his page on the social network Instagram (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

“Thank you for your messages! I see and read your messages!” – said in his stories, which are accompanied by screenshots of admiring comments.

On them you can see that people share their stories with the performer and thank him, including for the fact that he “doesn’t abandon them in difficult times.”

The day before, ST held a field concert for special forces of the Russian Guard in the Lugansk People's Republic. The musician performed his songs to the unusual accompaniment of a guitar and balalaika. Guitarist of the group “Zveri” German Osipov also took part in the performance.

After this, the rapper shared his impressions of performing in front of the soldiers, noting that he was glad to raise the morale of the Russian military. At the same time, ST said that this is not the first time he has visited new regions of the Russian Federation. According to him, there are very honest and open people there and meeting them is always a joy for him. The performer expressed hope that he would return there again.

Later, the musician’s director Pavel Gilmanov told Izvestia that during the performance by the military, ST for the first time performed his new composition “Give him strength,” which talks about a hero who became an example for everyone in difficult times of defending the Motherland. According to Gilmanov, the official release of the song is scheduled for Friday, February 9.