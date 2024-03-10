Rapper ST (Alexander Stepanov) performed at the “Act” youth festival in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) on March 10. During the performance of the hit “Give him strength,” the entire audience sang along with the artist.

Footage from the performance shows the audience hugging and swaying to the tune, singing along during the chorus.

Earlier, on February 6, ST performed for fighters of the Russian Guard in the Lugansk People's Republic. He performed his compositions and then presented a new song for the first time. The Russian Guard highly appreciated the performer’s action.

The official release of the track “Give him strength” took place on February 9. After that, it immediately entered the top 20 popular songs.

The video was released on February 24th. It has two main characters – brigade commander of the Russian Guard Sergei Khairutdinov, Hero of Russia, and the country's president Vladimir Putin. As the musician said, these are people who personify the concept of patriotism. The Russian Guards, who are in the special military operation zone, appreciated the new video from rapper ST and noted that the composition raises morale.